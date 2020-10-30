LeAnn Rimes Reveals Her Psoriasis in Stunning Photo Shoot

When you sign your first record deal at just 11 years old, it’s safe to say you’re going to be thrust into the spotlight. That’s what happened to LeAnn Rimes all while she tried to hide her psoriasis in photos and on stage. She tried everything to hide it but finally found some relief in her 20s in the form of a shot. But earlier this year, like many of us, her whole world changed and stress brought up another flare-up. Now, in an interview, she’s opening up about this painful skin condition.

“All hell broke loose in the world—and inside of me, as I’m sure it did for so many other people amid this pandemic,” she told Glamour. “Suddenly I went from doing what I love, and being surrounded by people, to just hanging around the house in sweats. Stress is a common trigger for psoriasis, and with so much uncertainty happening, my flare-ups came right back.”

She reveals to Glamour that she’s tired of “hiding.” Breaking out of that cage is a relief to the singer, as hiding her body has led to emotional stress, too. “You know when you say something you’ve been holding in for so long, and it’s such a sigh of relief?” Rimes said. “That’s what these photos are to me. I needed this. My whole body—my mind, my spirit—needed this desperately.”

Rimes has a lot coming up in her career. Her new chant record, The Human and the Holy, will be released on November 20. And her new mental health and wellness podcast, Wholly Human, is out November 30. We’re sure we’ll be hearing more about her skin struggles right from the singer directly. Until then, head over to Glamour to read her entire essay.