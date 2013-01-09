Hair Idea: We Deconstruct Lea Michele’s Textured Braid

We’re always on the hunt for new innovative braids to try, or at the very least, just to marvel at. Lea Michele’s latest look at the FOX TCA Winter Press Tour last night is our latest find. The style was very similar to a braid she had back in the summer, except this time she went even looser and messier. We’ve searched everywhere for a photo of the back, but came up empty handed. But here’s what we think is going on just by looking at the front.

It’s simpler than it looks.

Only the top piece is French braided, the rest is a combination of simple braids and messy texture. So if you have minimal braiding skills and some Oribe Texturizing Spray ($39, Oribe.com), you’re good to go.

It’s a bunch of mini braids combined to create a disheveled side braid.

We see a mini braid that starts at the top center of the head and blends into the main braid. There’s another one by the right ear that also falls into the main braid. The rest of the hair seems to be loosely wrapped around the larger braid and then held together with an elastic.

Her ombré makes the look.

Is it us, or would this not look as cool on single processed hair color? Because the braid is the lighter honey shade, it really pops against her darker roots.

What do you think? Worth a try?

