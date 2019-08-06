Lea Michele’s Bronze Hair Is the End-of-Summer Inspo I Need

If you’ve been feeling a need to freshen up your hair, we’ve got some gorgeous inspiration you should probably bookmark. It comes courtesy of Lea Michele’s new highlights, a shade her stylist is calling bronze. It’s not brown, it’s not blonde but it’s somewhere in the middle. It’s a look that’ll look great on all different hair colors and textures—especially those with curly and wavy hair. “We took Lea fuller and carefree, with a golden glow for a holiday movie she’s shooting in Hawaii,” said stylist Nikki Lee about her joint color and style with fellow hairstylist Riawna Capri. “We wanted it to feel like something she could wear on vacation in the winter. Obsessed with this look moving into fall.”

Lee and Capri, co-owners of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, CA, are responsible for Michele’s ever-changing hairstyles, as well as celebrities including Emma Roberts and Megan Rapinoe (that purple!). After dyeing her hair, they gave Michele It-girl beachy waves.

The duo used their own In Common haircare line on Michele to help keep it healthy since she’s forced to change it up all the time for roles. The line is a system with a universal shampoo and hydrating mask, plus mask “enhancers” depending on your hair type. On Michele, they used the Clear Haze Universal Shampoo ($35 at In Common Beauty) and Velvet Cloud Universal Mask ($40 at In Common Beauty), as well as added Mojave Rain Moisturizing Enhancer ($30 at In Common Beauty). This is great for those whose hair needs a little extra hydration—especially after highlights. But you don’t have to see an LA colorist to use their products. They’re for anyone who just needs a little boost.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.