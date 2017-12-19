Lea Michele’s Hairstylist’s Mixes Texture Spray with Coconut Oil to Fake Second-Day Hair

One look at Lea Michele‘s Instagram and you’ll likely envy her ever-wavy, flouncy hair. And though it’s easy to assume that the 31-year-old actress wakes up perfectly glammed every morning, her hairstylist, Laura Polko, is here to tell us that that is far from the case. But that doesn’t mean that the secret to the “Glee” star’s hair isn’t easy, either—in fact, it lies in the palm of your hand. (Literally.)

In an interview with E! News, Polko—who has also worked with big names like Gigi Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Adriana Lima—revealed that her hack for faking Michele’s signature “second-day hair” (even on day one) is mixing texture spray with coconut oil—a.k.a. the holy grail of everything beauty.

Specifically, Polko uses IGK’s Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel and Beach Club Texture Spray, which she mixes in her hands to give “grit” to clean hair. Not only does the mixture provide natural-looking texture, but by mixing the spray with the coconut oil, Polko is better able to control how she works in the product than if she used the spray alone. “I like to put it together because if I’m working it in, then I more evenly distribute it,” she said.

After slathering the concoction in your hair, Polko’s final trick is blowdrying or rough-drying the hair to add extra volume and texture. Then that’s it—it’s ready to be styled into a voluminous ponytail or worn as is. (See E! News’s tutorial below.)

Not like you needed another reason to stock your beauty shelves with coconut oil, but accomplishing Lea Michele-style hair is definitely a plus.