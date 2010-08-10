Get The Look: Lea Michele’s Waves

Photo: © Jason Merritt/Getty Images

We couldn’t help but gush when we saw gorgeous Glee star Lea Michele on the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards. Not only was she rocking a seriously hot mini dress and vibrant green liner, she also had the fullest, most luscious-looking waves we’ve seen all summer. We tracked down Lea’s stylist Mark Townsend to get the 411 on how he created this gorgeous hairstyle. “Lea wanted to look modern and sexy and this bold style, with lots of volume and texture, was perfect,” he said. Read on for his tips on how to re-create this look.

Wash with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner the night before to leave hair looking healthy and full of body.

Distribute volumizing mousse throughout and blow dry hair with round brush to add lift.

Divide hair into 5 sections: 1 top, 2 sides, 2 back.

Apply Dove Heat Defense Therapy Mist to individual sections immediately before applying curling iron to protect hair against heat styling damage.

Starting with the back section, use a double barrel curling iron on 3 inch sections of hair, letting the curled pieces fall and hair cool without pinning.

Continue to curl the entire head using the double barreled iron to create figure-eight style waves.

Warm a pea-sized amount of Dove Frizz Control Therapy Taming Cream between the palms of hands. Rake fingers through hair to distribute product evenly for shiny, beachy texture.

Flip head upside down to slightly loosen up the look and spray with flexible hold hairspray throughout.

Want to see how Lea’s sexy hairstyle would look on you right now? Try it on in the virtual Makeover Studio!