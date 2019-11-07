Lea Michele’s Velvet Hair Bow Is Officially Your Next Holiday Party Look

Hair accessories blew up last season with hair clips and headbands making a huge comeback. And it looks like they’re not going anywhere. Take Lea Michele’s hair bow, for example. Yesterday, the singer/actress hit up Kohl’s “New Gifts at Every Turn” holiday shopping event in New York City, where she posed with Emma Roberts and Becca Tobi, all wearing Jason Wu for Kohl’s. Michele also sang holiday songs for the crowd in her cute black dress and black velvet bow courtesy of hairstylist Sarah Potempa.

Potempa, who is also the founder of Beachwaver tools and haircare, shared Michele’s look to her Instagram, where she revealed a cut was also part of the flirty style. “I first gave her a clean, blunt haircut ✂️ (see my stories!), then curled under w/ @thebeachwaver S1.25 and then pulled the front layers back and added a velvet bow!” she wrote. Meredith Baraf was responsible for her holiday-ready makeup.

If you follow Potempa on Instagram, you might have seen her take a few inches off Michele’s hair, which was really satisfying to watch. She removed the layers from the length and gave her a trendy blunt cut before curling it with Beachwaver’s S1.25-Dual Voltage Rotating Curling Iron ($129 at Ulta). The velvet bow was the pièce de résistance.

We don’t know exactly where Potempa got the bow but it’s very possible it’s just a piece of velvet ribbon from a craft store. It’s an easy and affordable look to DIY for the holidays.

