Get the Look: Lea Michele’s Effortless California Girl Style

Lea Michele was glowing last night at the Teen Choice Awards, partly due to her snagging the award for Choice TV Actress in a Comedy and mostly due to her gorgeous hair and makeup. We got the scoop on Lea’s look from her makeup artist, Melanie Inglessis, who said her inspiration was “Califonia cutie meets couture.” Her hairstylist, Mark Townsend, said he wanted Lea to look like a “classic, sun-kissed California girl.”

For the complexion, start with Tarte’s Maracuja Miracle 12-Hour Foundation, followed by Tarte Maracuja Creaseless Waterproof Concealer under the eyes. Blend the concealer to ensure flawless skin. For the glow on her cheeks, Melanie used Tarte Cheek Stain in True Love on the apples of the cheeks.

For the eyes, Melanie wanted to keep Lea’s look really simple, so she made them pop with Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof Cream Eyeshadow in Shimmering Bronze. For wide eyes, Melanie says, “Always curl your lashes! It opens the eye up instantly!” After curling Lea’s lashes, Melanie used two coats of Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes! Mascara for a defined look with no clumps.

On the lips, keep the neutral look by using your finger to apply Tarte Glamazon Pure Performance 12-Hour Lipstick in Pure. The light pink color and creamy texture is right on point with the overall effortless look.

For the hair, Mark started with a large amount of Dove’s Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse to damp hair, and rough dried Lea’s hair with a diffuser. After the hair was dry, he applied more of the mousse and scrunched for insane texture. Next, he took four-inch sections and sprayed Dove Thermal Replenishment on the hair before wrapping hair around a 1 and 1/2 inch curling iron for a loose wave. Next, he applied Oribe Apres Beach Spray all over while scrunching, which created more texture. Mark finished Lea’s hair with Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray all over.

Image Courtesy of Tarte