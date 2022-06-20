This Celeb-Loved Mascara Has Shoppers’ Real Lashes Getting Mistaken For Falsies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one luxury fashion house that never ceases to be in style and loved by many, it’s Chanel. Grace, elegance and opulence are all wrapped up into one, blinged-out name. While Chanel is known mostly for its stunning clothing, its beauty collection should not be overlooked, especially with hits like Kristen Stewart’s fave Inimitable Mascara. And now, there’s another bestselling volumizing sheriff in town.

The Le Volume de Chanel Mascara is adored near and far by celebs like Alicia Keys, Emma Roberts, Maggie Rogers and Jennifer Aniston.

“I like to go pretty dramatic with mascara, and I love this one. It is really, really good,” Alicia told New Beauty.

“I love the Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara. It makes me look so much more awake and I like that the formula is really dark,” Emma revealed to Harper’s Bazaar.

You know a product is worth the investment when it has numerous A-listers singing its praises. This high-precision mascara provides volume, fullness and pigmented color, giving you a wide-awake look that you’ll want to wear everywhere.

It has even earned an impressive 4.9-star overall rating on Chanel’s site, with one shopper saying, “The very first time I wore the mascara, I applied two coats and met with a friend. The friend immediately asked if I had gotten false eyelashes as my eyelashes now looked so very thick.”

For a mascara that gives you a false lash effect, reach for the Le Volume de Chanel Mascara in Noir or Blue Night.

The long-wearing formula contains natural waxes for volumizing and acacia gum for defining your lashes’ curl instantly. Additionally, film-forming agents keep them fluffy and dramatic.

The Chanel-exclusive ‘Snowflakes’ brush also helps add volume to your eyelashes for an “extreme, eye-opening effect,” according to the brand. It features both long and short bristles that precisely and evenly coat your lashes, making them appear longer and thicker with each swipe.

“This is my favorite mascara. It defines well, helps my lashes hold the curl, and has minimal smudge. Also, it isn’t flaky,” wrote one reviewer.

The brand suggests prepping your lashes with the Kristen Stewart-approved La Base Mascara. It serves as a protective base for your eyelashes, and strengthens and nourishes them before you apply mascara.

“My search is over for the best mascara. This is it!” raved another shopper. “It lasts all day and does not smudge, nor does it clump. My bottom lashes reappeared with one easy application. And, removal is effortless.”

Long, thick, lifted lashes are headed your way thanks to Chanel’s Le Volume de Chanel Mascara. Grab your tube and get ready for celeb-level lashes and compliments galore.