Le Rouge G de Guerlain, Available Now

Designed by one of the most talented jewelers from the Place Vendome in Paris, Lorenz Baumer’s Rouge G really is unlike any other lipstick on the market. An exceptional accessory in its own right, Rouge G de Guerlain‘s packaging surpasses that of any other. Upon opening the magnetic mechanism, the case first reveals a convenient mirror, followed by the lipstick tucked within, making applying lipstick on the go easier than ever before, beyond the fact that it just looks so futuristically cool.

This is not merely about exceptional packaging, however. Rather, the lipstick itself is unique in its own right. With ruby powder from real gems, glass microbeads, and liquid mother-of-pearl, all of which reflect light, this lipstick is formulated to reveal unprecedented radiance. Plus, with vitamin A to stimulate epidermal cell growth, Tiger Grass to boost the synthesis of collagen, and wild mango butter, lips will also appear well hydrated and plumped

Rouge G de Guerlain, $45, at bergdorfgoodman.com