Le Metier De Beaute Dualistic Lip Pencil in Nudite

Lip pencils are back with a vengeance. Le Metier De Beaute’s lip products are known for their luxurious glide and this creamy, toasted pinky beige pencil is no exception. It’s perfect on its own with a swipe of lip balm over top or used in conjunction with lipstick.
Price: $36 each
Where To Buy: neimanmarcus.com
