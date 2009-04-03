Le Lebo x 2

It’s been a big week for niche fragrance company Le Labo. On Wednesday, in collaboration between Le Labo’s founders Fabrice Penot and Eddie Roschi and Firmenich perfumer Vincent Schaller, the company launched its first scent in three years. The label’s eleventh fragrance, Oud 27, named in reference to the 27 ingredients used to create the scent, is a dark oriental fragrance with notes of agarwood, cedar, gaiac wood, patchouli and frankincense, as well as saffron, black pepper, and nutmeg.

Also on Wednesday, Le Labo, in partnership with The Laundress, an upscale laundry detergent brand, released a laundry detergent scented with Le Labo’s best-selling Rose 31.

Oud 27 Perfume, 0.5 ounces, $52; lotion, $60; massage oil, $60; alcohol-free balm, $80, at lelabofragrances.com

Le Labo Signature Detergent, $45, thelaundress.com