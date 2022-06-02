Shoppers Say This $7 TikTok-Viral Hand Soap ‘Smells Exactly Like Le Labo Santal 33’

If you’ve ever gotten a whiff of Le Labo’s cult-favorite Santal 33 fragrance, then you know it’s simply intoxicating. It’s dripping in spicy, leathery, musky notes that transport you to an open fire in the desert. The scent, inspired by the American West, has all the smokey goodness you could ever want in a fragrance. What’s the catch then, you might ask? Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but you’re going to have to shell out $198 for a regular-sized bottle.

According to our calculations (and wallets), that is far too much to be spending on a fragrance, especially when you can find similar scents for way less. We’ve already found Le Labo Santal 33 dupes that are perfumes, candle dupes and a Santal 33 laundry detergent. Lucky for you and us, the heavenly smell now takes form as a hand soap. TikTokers uncovered a $7 hand soap by Method that is near-identical in aroma; its warm and woodsy aroma has been touted as a Le Labo dupe by creators such as @allthingsanniehayes.

Le Labo Santal 33 has notes of cardamom, iris, violet, ambrox (which gives off a musky amber scent), Australian sandalwood and cedarwood. Meanwhile, Method’s vetiver and amber hand soap features amber, vetiver and cedarwood.

Even shoppers agree the gel soap, which has a 4.6-star rating at Target, is incredibly similar. “Smells exactly like le labo santal 33! Doesn’t make my hands feel tight or dry after washing and looks nice on the counter, ”wrote one reviewer.

Another one commented, “Scent is a dupe for LE LABO Santal. Everything about this including the container is luxurious! Don’t ever discontinue!!”

If you’re still not convinced, one shopper even said it’s “the best scent in a hand wash that I have ever smelled.” They added, “It does smell like Le Labo Santal 33. It is luxurious and the smell lasts while leaving your hands clean.”

The $7 price tag is of course a major selling point, but so is the soap’s packaging; the refillable aluminum bottle looks incredibly chic. The sleek design makes this soap an item you’ll be proud to display in your bathroom next to your gua sha and crystals. Plus, the biodegradable and cruelty-free formula uses plant-based cleansers that are gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Also in Method’s aluminum hand wash line is the violet and lavender version that sounds like a dream. The aroma is fresh and floral, for those who like to keep it clean and simple.

For a more unique fragrance, opt for the vanilla and raspberry soap. It smells of vanilla bean, coconut and black raspberry. Scent of the summer? We think, yes.

If you’ve been wanting to spice up your hand soap at home, look no further than Method’s Aluminum Gel Hand Soaps. Since they’re each $7, you might as well pick up all four of the fabulous scents. We have no doubt you’ll fall in love with the vetiver and amber one that’s the perfect dupe for Le Labo Santal 33.