The Lazy Girl’s Guide To A Natural Beauty Regimen

Love the idea of incorporating more homemade and natural treatments into your beauty routine, but just don’t have the time? There’s an easier way. Our friends at BellaSugar came across several different ways to incorporate raw, natural ingredients into their beauty routine without expending much in the way of actual effort. Here’s how to succeed in going green without really trying.

That avocado on the counter overripe? Congratulations, you’ve made an excellent hair mask. Just scoop it out and slather it on, you hard worker, you.

Leftover limes, lemons, or oranges you don’t know what to do with? Slice them in half and shove your nails in them to whiten, remove polish stains, and soften cuticles.

Bought some unsweetened cranberry or cherry juice and realized it’s just not your thing? Try daubing it on your skin with cotton pads for a gentle fruit acid exfoliation.

Got olive oil? Then you have a great body oil, especially for dry knees, elbows, and ashy legs just seeing the sun for the first time in months. It’s also great for dry ends and scalps.

Out of deodorant, but have a box of baking soda? That’s right; baking soda quells odor, and even soaks up armpit sweat.

Had one of those little squirt bottles of lemon juice sitting around forever? Give yourself natural warm highlights by splashing it in your hair before you go outside for the day.

Like strawberries? Rub them across your teeth while you’re eating them; the malic acid in them gently whitens.



