Lazy Girl Beauty for Christmas Morning

Full hair and makeup is hardly necessary for lazing around in your jammies or watching American Hustle in a dark movie theater. But that doesn’t mean you want to look like you just rolled out of bed (even if you did). Here are four ideas for looking presentable with minimal effort, all guaranteed not to cut into your precious cookie eating time.

Rosy Lip + Glowy Skin

Pair a pink lip stain, such as Stila Lip & Cheek Stain in Passion Fruit ($24, stilacosmetics.com), with a luminous complexion. Blend Benefit Girl Meets Pearl ($30, sephora.com) onto your cheekbones, Cupid’s bow and bridge of your nose for a pretty glow.

Cute Headscarf

Give your blow dryer a day off. Instead, throw up your hair in a colorful scarf — easy and ultra-chic.

Hot Pink Lip

With lip color this bold, you don’t need much else besides concealer. A stick formula such as Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer ($70, nordstrom.com) makes covering imperfections quick and simple. A bright shade of pink, such as Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Lovesick ($7.49, target.com), just happens to look amazing on pretty much everyone.

Messy Bun

The secret to making a messy bun chic? Texture. Recreate the fluffy, roughed up chignons from Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2013 runway with a texturizing product such as Schwarzkopf Professional Osis Refresh Dust (available at Schwarzkopf salons) or Shu Uemura Volume Maker ($48, shuuemuraartofhair.com).

