Shop Lawless’ New Plumping Lip Balm & Donate to Girls in Foster Care at the Same Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Since Lawless dropped its new Forget the Filler Lip-Plumping Line-Smoothing Tinted Lip Balm Stick last month, TikTokers have been obsessed with it, calling the formula “soft and hydrating” with just the right amount of pigment. We’re tried it, too. It’s hydrating like lip balms should be and plumping at the same time, all without any burning like other brands. Instead, it has that minty tingle like the other Lawless Forget the Filler products, Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss and Overnight Lip Plumping Mask.

Forget the Filler Lip Balm comes in six shades: Pink Marshmallow (a clear translucent pink), Baby Doll (a creamy baby pink), Georgie (medium taupe nude), Sugarplum (a warm berry), Posey (a rosy mauve) and Lover (a plummy rose). The finish is shiny but less glossy than Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss. (Of course, since it’s not a gloss.) It contains what Lawless calls “MAXI-LIP,” to stimulate lip collagen over time. There’s also hydrating shea butter and skin-softening rosa canina fruit oil.

When the lip balms launched, 10 percent of sales went to Project Glimmer, a non-profit organization supporting girls from foster care and youth service programs. But for today, International Women’s Day, a whopping 100 percent of the proceeds goes to Project Glimmer, an organization important to Lawless founder Annie Lawless, on the brand’s website.

There’s never been a better time to try a new product you were probably going to buy anyway. Then, continue to celebrate IWD watching a documentary about women’s rights or read books about gender equality. According to The Washington Post, the United States is quiet when it comes to this day. For example, in Russia, flower sales reportedly double and in China, women get the day off work. In European and Latin American countries, the day is important to rally against violence toward women. We could be a bit more like them all.