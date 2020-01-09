Lawless’ New Lipsticks Are Proof That Clean Beauty Is Far From Boring

Clean and non-toxic can mean a lot of things. For Annie Lawless, it’s a beauty brand free of ingredients that could be harmful to your system. That’s where Lawless Classic Cream Lipsticks come in. It’s the next big launch from the makeup company, that’s free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, talc and dozens of more additives. But that doesn’t mean it’s some crunchy granola product that doesn’t really work. Like the rest of the products in the collection, these new lipsticks are full of pigment and you’ll want to add them to your routine STAT.

If you’re already a Lawless fan, you know the brand hawks liquid lipstick and lip gloss—two clean-beauty favorites. Now, its adding Satin Luxe Classic Cream Lipsticks to its offerings. They’re free of parabens, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate and synthetic fragrances, but infused with nourishing oils and vitamin E. To start, there are eight creamy natural hues. Find your shade for a nude look or a lighter or deeper hue to stand out.

Choose from Platinum (an ultra-pale pinky beige), Annie (a light peachy nude), Child (a light beige nude), Wedding Day (a soft pinky nude), Fawn (a warm honey nude), Suede (a neutral greige nude), ’90s (a warm rosy brown) and Saddle (a rich fudge-brown).

Find your perfect natural shade when the ultra-creamy (seriously!) Satin Luxe Classic Cream Lipsticks launch at Sephora on January 14.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.