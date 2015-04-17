Beauty Buzz: Laverne Cox Strips Down, Dakota Johnson Chops Her Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Laverne Cox bares it all in Allure’s latest nudes issue, noting that “There’s beauty in the things that we think are imperfect.” [Allure]

2. While many may covet Dakota Johnson’s bangs, the actress just cut her hair into a new trendy style, opting for a chic bob. [People StyleWatch]

3. Looking for a new way to store all of your makeup brushes? Try these unique cases. [Daily Makeover]

4. Constantly lusting after a model body? Here are 25 weight loss tips straight from the model’s themselves. [StyleCaster]

5. The often annoying (and somewhat mysterious) adult acne – and what can be done about it. [Racked]