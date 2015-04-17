StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Laverne Cox Strips Down, Dakota Johnson Chops Her Hair, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Laverne Cox Strips Down, Dakota Johnson Chops Her Hair, More

Rachel Adler
by
Laverne Cox Naked

Image via Allure

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Laverne Cox bares it all in Allure’s latest nudes issue, noting that “There’s beauty in the things that we think are imperfect.” [Allure]

2. While many may covet Dakota Johnson’s bangs, the actress just cut her hair into a new trendy style, opting for a chic bob. [People StyleWatch]

3. Looking for a new way to store all of your makeup brushes? Try these unique cases. [Daily Makeover]

4. Constantly lusting after a model body? Here are 25 weight loss tips straight from the model’s themselves. [StyleCaster]

5. The often annoying (and somewhat mysterious) adult acne – and what can be done about it. [Racked]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share