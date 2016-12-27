Laverne Cox Dyes Her Hair Black, Looks Unrecognizable

Laverne Cox, she of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ fame and perpetual blonde hair, will ring in 2017 looking like a totally new person. We’re not kidding: The 32-year-old actress ditched her lighter locks over the holiday weekend, taking to Instagram to show off her new jet-black hair. To say that she looks completely different with dark hair—but still insanely beautiful, as always—would be a massive understatement. Check out the photo here:

Cox captioned the photo, “Trying out darker hair for the holidays. #TransIsBeautiful.” She’s a bit of a hairstyle chameleon, but over the last three years or so, she’s barely wavered from her blonde ombre—especially not to something this dramatic.

I honestly had to look through the comments to see if anyone else had to do a double-take on the ‘gram. (It turns out, her fans love the new look, but they agreed: One commenter echoed our sentiments, saying, “You look like a different person. An attractive different person, but nonetheless!”) Cox posted another photo late last night with the hashtag “BrunetteLife,” so it looks like the new hair isn’t just a phase:

Cox isn’t the only celeb planning to start off 2017 with a new hair color. Bella Thorne, Ashley Benson, and Rihanna all just switched up their hair color, too.