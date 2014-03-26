Secret Beauty Ingredient: Lavender

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

You may know lavender as the calming scent you surround yourself with during a bubble bath, or the aroma on your pillow that makes you sleep just a little bit easier, but did you know lavender is more than just a delicate fragrance? The ingredient can be found working its magic in beauty products on shelves everywhere and the beauty benefits — including working to reduce your stress and cleanse your skin of impurities — are endless.

From hand sanitizer to nail polish remover, you’ll find lavender sneaking out of your vase and into your beauty cabinet, so click through the slideshow above to find out how lavender doesn’t just soothe your soul, it soothes your skin too!

More From Beauty High:

What Stress is Actually Doing to Your Appearance

Too Much Sun? Try These Soothing Sunburn Cures

Why You Should Be Trying Makeup Remover Gel