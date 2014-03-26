Secret Beauty Ingredient: Lavender

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
You may know lavender as the calming scent you surround yourself with during a bubble bath, or the aroma on your pillow that makes you sleep just a little bit easier, but did you know lavender is more than just a delicate fragrance? The ingredient can be found working its magic in beauty products on shelves everywhere and the beauty benefits — including working to reduce your stress and cleanse your skin of impurities — are endless.
From hand sanitizer to nail polish remover, you’ll find lavender sneaking out of your vase and into your beauty cabinet, so click through the slideshow above to find out how lavender doesn’t just soothe your soul, it soothes your skin too!
Cool, calm, and refresh your skin with Josie Maran's delightful lavender mist. Each spritz is like a little splash of luxury.
Josie Maran Lavender Mist, $24, Sephora.com
Save your scalp and your strands by giving Phyto's reconstructing shampoo a try. The lavender infused shampoo will restore and repair your hair, leaving you with enviable locks.
Phyto Reconstructing Shampoo, $24, Sephora.com
This lip treatment from Hourglass is enhanced with 14 essential oils, including the always luxurious lavender oil. Hourglass's treatment oil will do everything from condition your lips to sheild your pout from harsh weather, and even improve the appearance of your lips' texture and volume. Need we say more?
Hourglass Lip Treatment Oil, $42, Sephora.com
The gentle, soothing ingredients of lavender and chamomile in this cleanser will leave your skin feeling smooth, soft, and supple.
Sunday Riley Charisma Creme Cleanser, $45, Sephora.com
A travel-sized hand sanitizer that doesn't smell like rubbing alcohol? We'll take 10.
L'Occitane Lavender Organic Hand Purifying Gel, $8, Sephora.com
If you've been suffering from sensitive skin, then this mask from Ole Henriksen could be just what you're looking for to kiss that irritation goodbye. Lavender calms the skin, while papaya and blackberry enzymes gently polish and exfoliate.
Ole Henriksen Berry Enzyme Mask, $34, Sephora.com
This polish remover from Deborah Lippman will wipe away polish in seconds while hydrating your nails with lavender and aloe.
Deborah Lippmann The Stripper Polish Remover, $19, Sephora.com
Spring is here and soon we will have to trade our cozy pants for a pair of denim shorts, so start smoothing and toning your legs with Bliss's Fat Girl Sleep. Looks like firmer-looking legs are only a dream away!
Bliss Fat Girl Sleep, $38, Sephora.com