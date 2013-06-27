News: Lauren Hutton Debuts New Campaign At 69; Emma Stone Dyes Her Hair

Lauren Hutton, 69, stars in a new campaign for Lucky Brand, and she’s not the only veteran supermodel who’s in demand. — via StyleCaster



Emma Stone is back to being a redhead after wrapping Spiderman 2. — via Oh No They Didn’t

TV show Revenge has spawned a fragrance: Double Infinity, a blend of jasmine, peony, pink pepper and citrus notes, is available at Kohl’s for $50. — via InStyle

Have a wedding to attend this summer? Try one of these bridesmaid hair and makeup looks (they work for guests, too!). — via Beauty High

Birchbox for your ladyparts? There’s now a monthly subscription box for period products. Each delivery comes with your choice of tampons, treats like chocolate and remedies for cramps (ibuprofen, tea). — via SheFinds