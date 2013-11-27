Hair Crush: The Secrets to Lauren Conrad’s Seriously Shiny Hair

Lauren Conrad is a woman of many talents. She was able to make a real career for herself — as fashion designer, novelist and beauty guru — from a start in reality TV (not an easy feat, just ask Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian). But what inspires me most isn’t her résumé; it’s those long, shining locks. Despite marathon styling sessions (she told our sister site Beauty High she spends a whopping seven hours at the salon sometimes), she manages to keep her hair looking so healthy — with perfect shine and not a split end in sight.

I scoured the internet to find some of LC’s hair maintenance secrets. Check ‘em out below.

After washing her hair, she uses the Healthy Sexy Hair Soy Tri-Wheat Leave-In Conditioner ($11, sexyhair.com). Not only does it lock in moisture with soy and cocoa, but it adds protein (what your hair is made of) to create fuller, stronger strands.

For dry ends and flyways, she apply a small amount (about the size of a dime) of Moroccanoil ($43, moroccanoil.com) to all of the hair before blow drying. This smooths it all out, and it’s just enough to avoid weighing down the hair.

I’ve heard this before, but if Lauren says it works I’m willing to give it a try! She wraps her wet hair in a t-shirt instead of a towel. The t-shirt absorbs the water but is softer so it doesn’t cause breakage and frizzing like a towel.

Because she’s always styling her hair, she shampoos every few days. This way she’s not blow drying and re-curling every day. Less styling, less damage, less dullness, more shine.

As for those perfect plaits and topknots, we’ll save that obsession for another day.

