Lauren Conrad’s Beach Beauty Essentials

We have come to learn that anything Lauren Conrad does is sure to be the next big beauty trend. (Hello, dip-dye anyone?) So when Lauren appeared in this month’s issue of Glamour we were sure to pay close attention to whatever beauty tidbits she thought to share.

A California girl at heart, the lovely LC is pretty much a certified beach bum, so when she dished on her summer beauty essentials we were sitting on the edge of our seats. With her perfectly bronzed skin, she must be doing something right.

Check out the slideshow above to see Lauren’s beach beauty essentials and be sure to tell us what you never go to the beach without!