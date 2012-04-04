Lauren Conrad’s Beach Beauty Essentials

We have come to learn that anything Lauren Conrad does is sure to be the next big beauty trend. (Hello, dip-dye anyone?) So when Lauren appeared in this month’s issue of Glamour we were sure to pay close attention to whatever beauty tidbits she thought to share.
A California girl at heart, the lovely LC is pretty much a certified beach bum, so when she dished on her summer beauty essentials we were sitting on the edge of our seats. With her perfectly bronzed skin, she must be doing something right.
Check out the slideshow above to see Lauren’s beach beauty essentials and be sure to tell us what you never go to the beach without!
Photo:
Glamour.com /
Lauren is smart when it comes to protecting her face from harmful sun damage.
"I cover my whole face with baby sunblock."
Aveeno Baby Natural Protection Sunblock Stick SPF 50, $10, target.com
We are also huge fans of tanning toilettes when we need an extra pop of color.
"I use them when I'm looking extra pale," said Conrad.
Kate Somerville Somerville360 Tanning Towelettes, $48, katesomerville.com
Need a chic and sensible way to carry your beach beauty essentials when you're on the go? Try this adorable makeup case from Lauren's collection!
Lauren Conrad for BlueAvocado cosmetic bag, blueavocado.com
Don't skimp when it comes to sunscreen. Experiment until you find a product you love like Lauren did!
"This sunscreen smells really good!"
Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 40+, $32, sephora.com
Rarely going anywhere without her cat eye and mascara, Lauren makes sure to grab her waterproof mascara before hitting the sand.
Revlon Grow Luscious Plumping Mascara Waterproof in Blackest Black, $8, drugstore.com