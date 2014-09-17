Lauren Conrad’s Wedding Photos Are Here!

Lauren Conrad’s wedding photos have finally arrived – we have clearly been waiting with baited breath for them – and the bride was smart on her big day and went with her tried and true makeup look, the cat eye. We’ve all heard that you want to look like a “slightly more done up” version of yourself on your wedding day, simply because you may want a bit more makeup on for the many, many photos that will be taken, and it looks like LC took that to heart.

She’s simply glowing on the cover of US Weekly (with more photos inside guys!), showing off her signature cat eye, a soft pink glossy lip, flushed cheeks and soft waves. We all knew that LC’s wedding would be Pinterest gold, but this proves that she stuck with her guns and didn’t do anything crazy – she knows her look (and herself) and that’s what she wanted on her wedding day.

What do you think of the look? Will you be Pinning it to your wedding board? And, possibly copying it on your big day? Let us know in the comments below!