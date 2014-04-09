Lauren Conrad Shows Off Pink Hair on Instagram

Just one week after pulling off the April Fool’s joke heard around the Interwebs that she’d dyed her hair purple, Lauren Conrad has taken to Instagram to show off pink hair (below). Captioning the photo, “A pink locks kind of day…” Conrad posted the picture of the ends of her hair with a noticeable cast of pink.

This isn’t her first run with pastel hair (for real), and Conrad has even mentioned that she keeps pink hair dye on hand for fun. “I keep temporary pink hair dye in my shower for whenever I’m in the mood for a fun beauty look. Sometimes on a Friday I’ll work some pink dye into my mane and enjoy pink-tipped tresses until Monday when I wash my hair again. It’s a fun off-duty look for the weekend,” she recently wrote on her website. Evidently, she’s in the mood for a fun beauty look today.

This has certainly been a milestone week for pastel hair dye, with celebrities Kristen Stewart and Katy Perry debuting fun orange and green (respectively) hair colors via Instagram. Which celebrity do you think will take the plunge next?