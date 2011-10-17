Lauren Conrad Is Just Peachy

Photos: © TheBeautyDepartment.com, Courtesy of Peter Som.

Leave it up to Lauren Conrad to hold the first-ever popular vote for hair color. Last week on The Beauty Department, Conrad’s hair and makeup site, the reality star turned designer held a vote to ask fans if they thought she should dye her hair peach. Her reasoning and inspiration came from one likely place—and one totally unexpected one.

Conrad’s first hair color inspiration was entirely logical. Designer Peter Som featured gorgeous rose gold extensions custom-designed by Wella Professionals Color Ambassador Aura Friedman at his Spring 2012 show. “I first saw these orange streaks on the runway and thought they would be so pretty toned down a bit,” Conrad wrote on The Beauty Department.

Her real inspiration, though, is much more fun. “But my original color inspiration comes from this fashionista,” Conrad wrote, linking to a picture of a peach My Little Pony. As childhood fans of My Little Ponies, we have to agree that we spent many hours coveting their vibrant mane colors.

Conrad’s fans must be My Little Pony fans, too, because 73% of them voted for the trendsetter to go peach. Just like this summer’s blue-and-pink dye job, Conrad says she’ll only keep her peach tips for a week, but we bet it’ll be totally peachy (too easy).



