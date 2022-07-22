Lauren Conrad’s First Fragrance Is for the Romantic at Heart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been more than 20 years (!!!) since Lauren Conrad, or LC, graced our screens in Laguna Beach. Since then, she’s become a successful businesswoman, with clothing lines, fashion accessories and beauty products with her name on the label. She’s also gotten married and become a mom, which inspired her first-ever fragrance: Lauren Conrad Loved. It’s out now and perfect for any romantic at heart.

“Loved was inspired by touch, one of the most important love languages, and the familiar feeling of a warm embrace,” Conrad said in a statement. “Scent and memory are inexplicably intertwined for me, so this perfume is all about embodying elements of softness, intimacy and femininity.”

Loved has top notes of grapefruit, white tea, peony petals and magnolia, giving it a refreshing smell that’s not overpowering. Heart notes include pink rose, tuberose and gardenia and its base notes are lily, jasmine sambac and musks. The bottle has that classically pretty LC vibe in all white. It’ll look chic on any vanity.

In an interview with Allure, Conrad said she used to favor more sugary-sweet scents but has changed it up a bit as she got older. “It’s funny, I was trying to remember some of the first scents I wore. It was either Ralph by Ralph Lauren or Clinique Happy, ” she said. “One of those was my first fragrance, I think it was Ralph. When I was younger, I definitely gravitated towards a sweeter-smelling scent. Then as I got older, I was more into musks and florals.”

The scent is available as an eau de parfum and a body lotion, as well as a gift set in which you get both. They just hit HSN so grab them now.

More than 20 years later and we’re still trying to be LC.