Lauren Conrad Launches Yet Another Product Line; Kate Hudson’s BTS for Almay

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Lauren Conrad is unstoppable, and we’re not complaining. The reality star turned mogul has been launching sites, writing beauty books, creating clothes, and now she has launched her own eco-friendly accessories line created from recycled bottles, and it is good. [Fashionista]

Kate Hudson is back at work on a new Almay ad for Wake Up Liquid Makeup, and she obviously is looking fabulous doing it. [Elle]

Vanessa Williams has decided to share her amazing skin secrets, and will be launching her own skin care line. [WWD]

The custom lipstick created in collaboration with Make Up For Ever for Madonna’s MDNA tour will be available in Sephora stores in August. [MTV Style]

Makeup counter samples have always skeeved us out just a bit. Find out what is really in those mascara samples and if you should be using them or not… [Bellasugar]

[Image via Elle]