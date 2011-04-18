StyleCaster
Share

Lauren Conrad To Launch Website Called The Beauty Department

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lauren Conrad To Launch Website Called The Beauty Department

Rachel Adler
by

122935 13031593312 Lauren Conrad To Launch Website Called The Beauty Department

The reality TV star that we all grew to love (and side with over Speidi, lets be honest) is certainly making a name for herself in the editorial world. After recently signing another 3-book deal (she already has a trio, and another book, Style) Conrad announced in an interview with Allure that she’ll be launching a beauty site soon.

The site, called The Beauty Department will be a collaboration with her makeup artist Amy Nadine and and her hairstylist Kristin Ess. They’ll focus on how-to tips and runway trends, and Lauren will even star in some of the videos. Conrad also told Allure that she’d like to eventually have a cosmetics and hair line.

Apparently there are big things to come for the ex-Hills star. Do you think Lauren will be writing on the site? I guess we can only wait and see!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share