Lauren Conrad To Launch Website Called The Beauty Department

The reality TV star that we all grew to love (and side with over Speidi, lets be honest) is certainly making a name for herself in the editorial world. After recently signing another 3-book deal (she already has a trio, and another book, Style) Conrad announced in an interview with Allure that she’ll be launching a beauty site soon.

The site, called The Beauty Department will be a collaboration with her makeup artist Amy Nadine and and her hairstylist Kristin Ess. They’ll focus on how-to tips and runway trends, and Lauren will even star in some of the videos. Conrad also told Allure that she’d like to eventually have a cosmetics and hair line.

Apparently there are big things to come for the ex-Hills star. Do you think Lauren will be writing on the site? I guess we can only wait and see!