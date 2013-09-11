Beauty Buzz: Lauren Conrad’s Tip For Great Hair, 4 Considerations Before Coloring Your Hair, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lauren Conrad’s trick for great hair is so easy, we can’t believe we didn’t think of this. [Refinery 29]

2. This genius slideshow of celebrities then and now shows the stars of the past paired up with celebs the same age today. Can you tell they’re the same age? [People]

3. We will be immediately stealing this purple smokey eye from Scarlett Johansson. [Daily Makeover]

4. Four important things to consider before you color your hair. [Makeup.com]

5. Kristen Stewart has reportedly lost hair due to stress from her split with Robert Pattinson. Girls, please find ways to relieve your stress. [ONTD]

Image via JB Lacroix/WireImage