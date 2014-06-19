Beauty Buzz: Lauren Conrad’s Hair Secret, Christian Siriano is Launching a Scent, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Christian Siriano is getting into the fragrance game! The designer will be launching his first scent this fall. [InStyle]

2. Lauren Conrad shares her secret to those perfect waves – obviously you need to copy this one. [Byrdie]

3. The gluten-free diet craze doesn’t seem to be slowing down, with researchers predicting sales of products will hit $15.6 billion by 2016. [NYT]

4. Have a medium skin tone? Learn what makeup works best for you with these tips. [Daily Makeover]

5. Learn this quick trick to accentuating your cupid’s bow with liner. [The Beauty Department]