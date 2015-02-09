Beauty Buzz: Lauren Conrad Spills On the Hair Color She’ll Never Try, How to Zap a Zit, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lauren Conrad talks about what hair color she would never try out – and of course, gives her best DIY beauty tips. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Got curly hair and need some hairstyle ideas? Here are 31. [Glamour]

3. Learn how to jazz up your average salad with these 7 steps. [Daily Makeover]

4. Got a zit? Learn how to get rid of it with these tips and tricks. [Byrdie]

5. It may be time to figure out how to work headphones into your hairstyles ladies… [Style.com]