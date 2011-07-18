Lauren Conrad Loves Trying New Hairstyles

Photo: © Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lauren Conrad believes people should try not to “overstyle” their hair.

The Hills’ actress, who has two fashion lines, LC by Lauren Conrad and Paper Crown, as well as a website called The Beauty Department, thinks it is important for people to change their hairstyles on a regular basis.

Lauren said, “I’ve taken an interest in my health, so keeping my hair healthy from the inside out is important. There’s nothing lovelier than lush, healthy hair. Also, it’s important not to overstyle your hair, which damages it. Needless to say, aside from healthy hair, I think it’s important to mix it up and try new hairstyles. Just remember it’s important to frame your fashion and beauty sense around what works for you. It’s not all about trends.”

