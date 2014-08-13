A Lauren Conrad Braid That Will Inspire You Beyond Words

When Lauren Conrad braids her hair, the beauty world goes into a frenzy. What started years ago as a simple way to braid her bangs out of her face became what we like to call a Braid Empire. Conrad’s got a bevy of tutorials on how to braid hair, from the fishtail to the braided bun, to everything in between. So, when she posted this incredibly beautiful braided updo to Instagram, we immediately double tapped and Pinned the look.

Created by her go-to hairstylist extraordinaire Kristin Ess for an LC Lauren Conrad photo shoot, Lauren’s blonde hair is the perfect mix of fancy meets fun. With a few face framing pieces left out at the front, a braid going around her head, and a messy chignon to finish it off, this look is an instant hit. Plus, even though it’s for her Kohl’s clothing line, we’re secretly hoping this is the hairstyle she chooses for her wedding day.