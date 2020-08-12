Lauren Conrad Just Low Key Dropped a Clean Makeup Line

Another day, another celebrity makeup line. We’re anxiously waiting for Selena Gomez’s brand, just checked out Addison Rae’s and use Rihanna’s on the daily. Now, Lauren Conrad Beauty is here from your fave, LC. Whether you obsessively watched The Hills or just use the crying GIF and the iconic quote, “I want to forgive you and I want to forget you” whenever you get the chance, Conrad evokes some serious nostalgia. We have a feeling this new (clean!) brand will be pretty successful.

“We’ve been working for years to create a line that’s clean, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced and vegan—and all available at accessible price points without sacrificing quality,” Conrad said in a statement. “I couldn’t be prouder of the results, like our tree-free cartons, our gorgeous lipsticks (which come in a new, fully recyclable lipstick tube), and our long-lasting liquid eyeliner. My hope is that Lauren Conrad Beauty helps you celebrate your own natural beauty and brings joy to your beauty routine.”

The line includes five “essentials” that scream LC. Yes, there’s black eyeliner, of course! You don’t have to wait to try it out. Lauren Conrad Beauty is already here. Shop the entire line, below.

The Liquid Eyeliner

This lightweight, non-smearing formula comes in one shade: Onyx.

The Lip & Cheek Tint

This creamy tint in Peony can be applied to lips and cheeks for that trendy monochromatic look.

The Lip Gloss

This high-shine gloss comes in three pretty shades: Rose Quartz, Dawn (above) and Raspberry.

The Lipstick

This full-coverage, comfortable matte lipstick comes in four hues: Poppy (above), Shell, Dahlia and Juneberry.

The Liquid Highlighter

This buildable, lightweight liquid highlighter comes in Pearl.