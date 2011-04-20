Lauren Conrad Gets A Website

Photo: © Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images for ENK Fashion Coterie

First the Olsens did it, now Lauren Conrad has one too: Is launching a website the new celebrity tell-all? It used to be that when a celebrity wanted more exposure, they just “wrote” a book, but nowadays young, pretty, attention-starved starlets are all launching their own websites.

Lauren Conrad announced yesterday that she has a new beauty site, The Beauty Department. It’s described as being “for anyone who’s ever had a beauty question or gotten into a fight with a hair brush and lost,” and will feature trends, videos, how-to’s and, of course, pictures and info from Lauren herself.

We have to say, we kind of like this trend of celebrities going online. We’d much rather learn how to do retro glamour waves from LC than read her bestselling “fiction.” We just wonder how long such “busy” celebrities can continue to be personally involved with their sites as time passes (read: before they get bored).

What do you think, should celebrities have their own advice sites or should they leave that to the pros?



Try on Lauren Conrad’s hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!