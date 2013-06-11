Lauren Conrad’s Marie Claire Cover Shoot is Making Us Want Bangs

We’ve seen Lauren Conrad go through practically every hairstyle under the sun. From her flat ironed and platinum highlighted hair during her “Laguna Beach” days to her array of braids on “The Hills” and her hair chalking that made dip-dyed hair a trend, Lauren is practically the queen of changing up her look with simple tweaks. Her latest hairstyle, which she announced on Instagram, was just debuted to the world on the cover of Marie Claire, and we could barely help ourselves from calling our hairstylist and booking an appointment to cut, you guessed it, bangs.

While celebs like Zooey Deschanel and Lea Michele can have the ever-present bangs hairstyle and make the rest of us want to commit to the chop, full, blunt bangs can really go either way. That’s why when we saw Lauren with the haircut in Marie Claire, our faith in the style skyrocketed and we instantly wanted Conrad’s latest look. A chic update on her usual feminine, innocent look, the bangs make Lauren look sophisticated with a hint of an edge. Besides just her new hairstyle, her makeup in the magazine can easily be taken from the beach to a night on the town, though Lauren opened up to the magazine about her clubbing days being over. Taking a step away from her usual cat eyeliner and bright lipstick, her look is going towards a subtle smokey eye with a coral lip gloss. All in all, we’re obsessed with Lauren’s new look, and we want to know what you think. Look at Lauren’s Marie Claire photo shoot above, then take the poll below and tell us how you feel about Lauren’s bangs!

Images via Marie Claire

