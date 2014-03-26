StyleCaster
Share

Beauty Buzz: Lauren Conrad Covers ‘Allure,’ Mohawk Braids Take Over the Runway, More

What's hot
StyleCaster

Beauty Buzz: Lauren Conrad Covers ‘Allure,’ Mohawk Braids Take Over the Runway, More

Rachel Adler
by
Lauren Conrad

Image via Allure

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lauren Conrad covers the April issue of “Allure” and shares all of her eyeliner secrets – plus tries out a new, vampier look for the shoot! [Allure]

2. Learn how to go longer between your hair cuts (while still keeping your strands healthy). [Daily Makeover]

3. Yes, we know that braids are in, but did you know the “mohawk braid” is also in? Now you’ll have to decide if you can actually master this one. [Style.com]

4. Kristen Stewart’s Chanel campaign has leaked, and true to her recent red carpet appearances, she’s in cornrows. [The Fashion Spot]

5. Learn how to wear electric blue on your eyes just in time for spring. [TBD]

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share