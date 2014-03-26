Beauty Buzz: Lauren Conrad Covers ‘Allure,’ Mohawk Braids Take Over the Runway, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Lauren Conrad covers the April issue of “Allure” and shares all of her eyeliner secrets – plus tries out a new, vampier look for the shoot! [Allure]

2. Learn how to go longer between your hair cuts (while still keeping your strands healthy). [Daily Makeover]

3. Yes, we know that braids are in, but did you know the “mohawk braid” is also in? Now you’ll have to decide if you can actually master this one. [Style.com]

4. Kristen Stewart’s Chanel campaign has leaked, and true to her recent red carpet appearances, she’s in cornrows. [The Fashion Spot]

5. Learn how to wear electric blue on your eyes just in time for spring. [TBD]