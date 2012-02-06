Beauty Bar Teams Up With FEED

We love any excuse to look gorgeous and do good all at once, which is why we’re so stoked about Beauty Bar‘s new partnership with FEED.

5 Reasons We Love Beauty Bar’s New Store!

The beauty Mecca has teamed up with Lauren Bush’s organization to raise awareness (not to mention lots of money) for the World Food Program’s school feeding initiative.

A single FEED bag purchase can provide a child in need with free school meals for one full year. Now, for every new customer referred to Beauty Bar, the site will donate $5 to the FEED foundation.

That means we can shop Butter nail polishes, L’Occitane lotions, and the best styling tools guilt free!