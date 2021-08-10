Laura Mercier Just Gave Her Iconic Powder A Glowy Upgrade

Ask any beauty lover what’s in their makeup bag and they’ll tell you all about their favorite new lipstick and must-try eyeliner, but also their tried-and-true, can’t-live-without setting powder. The latter is always Laura Mercier. The loose setting powder is a favorite for the way it sets makeup all day without any flashback. It makes perfect sense for Laura Mercier to launch its Translucent Loose Setting Powder in Light Catcher, a glowing-skin version of the OG icon.

Just like the original, there are three translucent shades: Celestial Light (for fair-to-light skin tones), Honey Star (for medium skin tones with olive and golden undertones) and Cosmic Rose (for medium-deep to deep skin tones). What’s different is the addition of skin tone contrasting and correcting pearls for a glowing finish that blurs “imperfections.” (Don’t worry—it doesn’t highlight them.)

Also like the original, the super-finely milled powder sets makeup all day without leaving areas of your face dry and cakey. (The worst!) It also doesn’t settle into fine lines and wrinkles. Gone are under-eye creases that even the best concealer can leave. Makeup doesn’t melt off even in the most humid of climates. When I first tried the powder, I was worried that my face would look too shimmery—almost like a highlighter. But this isn’t that at all. It’s more of a lit-from-within glow with no shimmer or glitter in sight.

The addition of amino acid skin conditioning powders ensures a smooth finish and the fragrance-free formula makes it great for all skin types—even sensitive skin. Grab it on Laura Mercier’s website and at Ulta now.