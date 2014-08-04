Game Changer: This Foundation Makes Skin Look Airbrushed

In our new series, Game Changer, we’re highlighting products that are so good, they are having a significant effect on our beauty routines.

I don’t love the feeling of foundation on my skin, but I also don’t love the way I look without it. There’s redness, enlarged pores and just some general human flaws. My goal is to look like the photoshopped celebrities in my favorite magazines, and I’m forever on the hunt for the makeup that will do just that.

Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Flawless Fluide ($48, sephora.com) comes pretty darn close. It’s super light and silky, yet gives really great coverage. Best of all, it has a powdery finish, so it feels light, but it also keeps shine at bay.

I’ve given up my tinted moisturizers in favor of this new favorite in recent weeks, and I never get that icky feeling other heavy foundations leave on my skin. It’s definitely a keeper.

Read more: We Tried It: Going 21 Days without Makeup