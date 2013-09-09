Laura Mercier Gives Back to Support Ovarian Cancer Research

While October’s pink initiatives get most of the attention, September is a big deal when it comes to women’s health, too. It’s currently Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and one of our favorite beauty brands is giving back to the cause.

The Laura Mercier Ovarian Cancer Fund (LMOCF) was started in 2012 by the brand’s founder, Laura Mercier and Claudia Poccia, President & CEO of parent company Gurwitch Products. Both have a personal connection to the cause: Poccia lost her 39-year-old sister to ovarian cancer in 2011, and Mercier has witnessed a dear friend battle the disease for years. They launched the LMOCF last September with the mission of educating women about the disease, supporting those who were undergoing treatment, and funding research for a cure.

For the second year in a row, the brand is donating 100 percent of the profits from the sale of products to the fund:

Bonne Mine Healthy Glow for Face & Cheeks Crème Colour Palette, $48

NEW Matte Radiance Healthy Glow Baked Powder & Mini Face Brush, $36

NEW Kiss of Hope Lip Glace, $24

All products are available at lauramercier.com.

We can’t think of a better way to update your fall makeup wardrobe and give back at the same time.

You can also make a direct donation to the fund through its website, lmocf.org.

Read more: 10 of the Most Inspiring Beauty Quotes — Ever