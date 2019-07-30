Woah—Laura Mercier’s Cult-Favorite Tinted Moisturizer Just Got a Makeover

True story: I’ve been wearing Laura Mercier’s tinted moisturizer since I was a teenager. The BB cream-like foundation has been around for more than 20 years and earned a cult following for its skin-smoothing, hydrating, light coverage. Like anything that’s been around since we were kids, it’s time for a makeover. Laura Mercier’s new tinted moisturizer, Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen to be exact, is everything I love about the original formula—but better. Think no-makeup makeup with a dewy finish. That’s my jam.

Though the Tinted Moisturizer is great for most skin types, those with dry skin (like me) will love ingredients such as macadamia and kukui seed oils that boost skin’s hydration. (For what it’s worth, those with oily skin might find it too hydrating and would prefer a more matte foundation.) The addition of tamarind seed extract helps skin retain moisture as well as provide antioxidant protection. Vitamins C and E also work to help protect skin from environmental damage.

The original tinted moisturizer formula had SPF 20 but this new one has broad spectrum SPF 30 UVB/UVA sunscreen. There are also five additional shades and a deeper option: 20 instead of 15. It might not sound like a lot of shades in this 45+ world but with sheer coverage like this, multiple skin tones will match with one flexible hue.

In addition to an upgrade to the original formula, Laura Mercier is also launching a glowy option. Tinted Moisturizer Illuminating Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen has everything you love from the original, plus french algae and licorice extract which can boost skin’s radiance. A blend of finely-milled pearls gives skin a natural-looking glow. There are six flexible shades.

Laura Mercier’s Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen retails for $47 and is available at Sephora and Sephora’s website now. Want to try the Illuminating option? That’s also $47 at Sephora.

