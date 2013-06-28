The One Thing: Laura Mercier Eye Canvas

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, even if it means skipping Starbucks for a couple of days.

These days, it seems like we can’t even get out of the shower before feeling sticky. And although “sticky” usually means an adhesive that just won’t quit, humidity’s giving us just the best of both worlds and turning our face into a regular Slip ‘N Slide. It’s kind of eerie: makeup goes on, looks great, totally present, and approximately one second later it’s like it was never there.

But never fear! Laura Mercier’s Eye Canvas primer has our back, and although a dry Slip ‘N Slide is a very bad idea in real life, in this metaphor it’s a dream come true.

What Makes It Different:

Eye Canvas goes on thicker and with more coverage than most primers, for an even base layer that looks finished even if you’re just beginning your makeup look.

It comes in a range of shades, so darker-skinned ladies don’t have to worry about trying to pass off a whitish cast as “brightening.”

But on that note, the product actually is brightening—the slightly lighter-than-skin-tone quality subtly brightens lids better, and more professionally, than a more obvious shimmery primer.

Why It Is The One Thing:

That thicker quality gives makeup the perfect tacky surface to adhere to, and let’s face it: late June/early July is the big leagues, and a “dewy” eye primer isn’t going to cut it. While other primers may intensify shadow or pull other tricks, Eye Canvas simply, reliably keeps eye makeup put, and with humidity creating one hundred other beauty annoyances to deal with, that’s all we need to be primed for battle.

Where to Buy: Laura Mercier Eye Canvas, $26, Sephora