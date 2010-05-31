Laura Mercier Bronzing Gel

Exhausted what seems like all possible options for powder and spray bronzers and still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Laura Mercier is offering a alternative to the typical bronzer with the new Bronzing Gel. Airy in texture, its pigmented formula blends evenly onto skin’s surface, leaving your face feeling cool and refreshed. Vitamin E supplies anti-aging properties while its sheer tint leaves you with the illusion of a flawless fresh-from-the-beach tan.
Price: $32.00
Where To Buy: lauramercier.com
