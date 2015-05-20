Disney Star Laura Marano Attempts to Apply Liquid Liner With Her Eyes Closed

In our latest video series, we’ve decided to put beauty skills to the test. You may very well be an avid lipstick wearer or think of yourself as a cat-eye pro, but could you really apply the perfect look without a mirror? Or – gasp – do both simultaneously? We’ll be asking some of our favorites celebrities and beauty stars to put their skills to the test, and see if they pass our beauty challenge.

The ever-adorable Laura Marano, star of Disney’s just-wrapped hit show Austin & Ally, is already off and running to chase her next dream – becoming a mega pop star. Recently signed with Big Machine Records (the same label that launched Taylor Swift), we caught up with Laura for a quick day in our studio, and of course put her beauty skills to the test. Always game for a challenge, Laura opted to test out her cat-eye skills for our Beauty Bonanza Challenge – a challenge that required her to apply liner with her eyes closed.

But, Laura wasn’t scared – she went for the liquid liner instead of the pencil, and dove right in. Watch the video above to see how she fared in the challenge, and let us know in the comments below how you think she did!