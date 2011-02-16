Celebrity makeup artist turned cosmetics maven Laura Geller is a true veteran whose 10-year-old eponymous brand is the second best-selling cosmetics line at QVC. Her ultra-shiny lip glosses, color-correcting powders and bronzers, and no-fail concealers are staples in the purses of those in the know. Here we peek into her purse to see what products she can’t live without.

1.“This baked powder color corrects and adapts to skin color no matter what the season.”

Laura Geller Balance-N-Brighten, $29.50, at Sephora.com

2. “My concealer provides the best cover ever! Plus it has a great creamy, luxurious formula for easy and even application.”

Laura Geller Real Deal Concealer, $20, at QVC.com

3. “This brow product is long lasting, high performance, and easy to apply. It looks completely natural and fills in brows to perfection.”

Laura Geller Brow Marker in Brown, $22, at Sephora.com

4. “It’s incredibly long wearing and the color brightens my complexion.”

Laura Geller Lipstay in Raspberry, $14.50, at LauraGeller.com

5. “My oil-blotting powder doesn’t leave any build up or clog pores. Oil and shine are significantly reduced instantly!”

Laura Geller Matte Maker Oil Blotting Powder, $20.50, at Sephora.com

6. “This blush contains several shades in one, leaving your complexion looking refreshed and healthy.”

Laura Geller Blush-N-Brighten in Pink Grapefruit, $29.50, at Sephora.com

7. “The Shu Uemura curler really opens up the eyes.”

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, $24, at Sephora.com

8. “These are complete musts! I use them to smooth and blend my cosmetics.”

Cosmetic sponges, $5, at Sephora.com

9. “These tools do the work for you! They assist in getting a more defined application.”

Laura Geller Cosmetic Brushes (Angled Eyeliner Brush and Blush Brush), price depends on brush, at QVC.com

10.“This is my pick for the best tweezer! The slanted edge allows you to pluck with ease and leaves brows looking flawless.”

Tweezerman Slanted Edge Tweezers, $20, at Tweezerman