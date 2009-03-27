Getting Over Lash Envy

I am a die hard mascara fan. I don’t leave the house without it even if I am heading to the supermarket to pick up guacamole. You will never see me sans mascara.

My lashes are OK. They are thick and full when I apply mascara, but unremarkable in their natural state. I’m convinced that due to my years of mascara wearing, I’ve turned my eye lashes into brittle sticks that snap at will. Why do I feel this way? Because eye lashes are meant to protect your eyes from foreign objects and as I wrote in this blog, I constantly have “stuff” in my eyes.

I heard about Latisse a few months ago. I knew that it was a treatment to help grow lashes fuller,longer and darker and that it was going through FDA approval. Well apparently it has been approved by the FDA and dermotologist are starting to roll it out.

The before and afters are crazy!

Click here if you want to check out more before and after pictures.

The notion of having naturally full and thick eye lashes has always been a dream of mine. The other day I was at CVS picking up a prescription (wearing mascara naturally) and found myself jealous of a little girl because she had the most beautiful eye lashes I’d ever seen. I swear they were so thick and dark you could probably see them from space. I was muttering under my breath about how she didn’t deserve those eye lashes. I did. ME!

I was jealous. Of a five year old.

So the other day I looked clicked on Find a Doctor from the Latisse website and called a dermatologist located about 10 miles from my home. I spoke to a lovely woman named Diane and asked her if Latisse is only for people with hypotrichosis or if anyone can get a prescription for it.

She explained that yes people use it cosmetically but that it is not covered by insurance and runs between $105-$120/treatment.

I then put myself on the waiting list to come in for a free consultation when they roll Latisse out which Diane said should be in the next couple of weeks.

I’ll report back when I have my free consultation so stay tuned!