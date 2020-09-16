10 Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands You Should Be Shopping All Year Round

Every year, we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15. It’s a good time to amplify Latinx voices and brands to have on your radar well after the celebrations are over. Here at STYLECASTER, there are 10 Latinx beauty brands we can’t get enough of—and that’s just the start. This is not even close to a comprehensive list. It’s crazy to think that only about 1 percent of Latino-owned businesses launched between 2007 and 2012 in the U.S. received VC funding or angel investments, according to a report by the Stanford Graduate School of Business and reported on by CNN. 1 percent. That’s why highlighting these brands is so important.

Just getting a company started is a challenge but these Latinx-owned brands flourished, with many starting to sell their haircare, skin care and makeup on the shelves of Target, Walmart or Sephora. That’s seriously major. These retailers make it easier than ever to support Latinx-owned businesses while you’re running errands. You can’t go wrong with an Alamar Cosmetics bronzing palette or Reina Rebelde liquid eyeliner.

Be sure to shop from even smaller brands too, such as Elba Vegan Skincare and Ella’s Eve Cosmetics. These small-batch brands won’t let you down—especially when it comes to grabbing gifts for others. The holidays are just around the corner, after all.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Alamar Cosmetics

Gaby Trujillo launched Alamar Cosmetics in 2018, a brand that takes its name after her hometown in Cuba. Just over two years later, and the brand has launched at Target. Pick up ultra-pigmented eyeshadow and bronzer palettes, as well as liquid lipstick.

Rizos Curls

Founder Julissa Prado didn’t just create a curly hair line for all curl types and hair textures, she created a curly movement on Instagram with more than 100k followers. Now, you can find her shampoo, conditioner and curl-defining cream at Walmart.

Artist Couture

Angel Merino AKA Mac Daddyy slayed YouTube for years until he finally released his own makeup line. Fans love the bright eyeshadows and eye-catching loose pigments.

Reina Rebelde

This makeup line inspired by the telenovelas founder Regina Merson watched while growing up in Mexico. You can find her best-selling lip products, eyeliners and eyeshadows at Target.

Sigma

Dr. Simone Xavier and Rene Xavier Filho are a scientist and engineer couple that came up with some of the best brushes around that don’t cost a million dollars. They’ve recently expanded into a full makeup collection with eyeshadow palettes and liquid lipsticks.

Melt Cosmetics

Co-founders Lora Arellano-Tovar and Dana Bomar’s cult-favorite eyeshadow palettes just hit Sephora shelves last year, along with gel eyeliner, blush, highlighter and liquid lipstick.

Lights Lacquer

Up your at-home mani game with nail polish from Youtuber Kathleen Fuentes, AKA KathleenLights. After closing her polish brand KL Polish in 2016, she’s back with a vengeance with a new collection of vegan, cruelty and seven-free nail lacquer.

Cuerpa

Founder Edwin Jimenez Casanova’s small-batch skin and body line features luxe body polish, rose-infused face mist and rose lip balm.

Elba Vegan Skincare

After her sister-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer, founder Elba started researching the power of plants. Now she sells plant-based skincare, hair and beard oil, including this Facial Cleanser fortified with vitamin C. She’s currently a part of Latina-owned virtual pop-up We Are Women Owned. Visit it to learn about even more Latinx-owned beauty, home and lifestyle brands.

Ella’s Eve Cosmetics

This colorful cosmetics brand was founded by sisters Melissa and Lissa. Shop all their liquid lipsticks and bright eyeshadow palette.