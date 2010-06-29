‘Lather’ Up With This Pretty Sweet New Scrub

Images courtesy of Equinox

The idea of having a spa (aka, calm, relaxing refuge) in a gym (aka, hub of sweaty intensity) doesnt necessarily seem like a winning concept. And when you walk into the bustling Equinox on a well-trodden stretch of Lexington Avenue uptown, and are met with a cacophony of loud grunting, juicers whizzing and Lady Gaga music, finding serenity seems like an impossible task.

But the Lather spa, tucked away on the basement level, manages to feel completely removed, both visually and sonically, from the rest of the gym. So you are able to completely descend into relaxation mode, which is what will likely happen during their new Cranberry Bliss body treatment. The 30-minute treatment, which is best when added onto one of their traditional massages, relies on the antioxidant properties of cranberries to renew and revive tired, dull skin.

First you are meticulously exfoliated from head-to-toe with Lathers Cranberry Sugar Rub ($38) which is also packed with a host of skin-soothing oils like sweet almond and kukui nut.Then you rinse off and are slathered with Cranberry Orange moisturizer ($18), which is followed by a gentle massage. (If you want a more intense rubdown, follow up your Cranberry Bliss ritual with a traditional massage treatment). You will leave with ridiculously smooth skinI didnt need moisturizer on my legs for a few daysand, as the name implies, in a blissful state of mind.

Cranberry Bliss is available at select Equinox spa locations.

