The Latest MAC Cosmetics Collaboration: Daphne Guinness

A match made in heaven, Daphne Guinness is collaborating with MAC Cosmetics for a collection set to launch December 26. We are excited to see these “seasonal hues”. (WWD)

Vanessa Hudgens’ says the number one thing to a flawless face is a clean face. (bellasugar)

If you weren’t brave enough to hit the streets for FNO, you could still get a play-by-play by reading WWD’s Twitter feed. (WWD)

Does anyone else find this kind of ironic? “To get Lady Gaga’s no-makeup look, try Studio Sculpt SPF 15 Foundation ($29.15), Prep + Prime Highlighter ($23), Brow Gel ($15) and Prep + Prime Lash ($15).” Those are all makeup products right? We love it anyway. (bazaar)

I know we said we liked the nail art trend, but this wasn’t exactly what we had in mind. These should come with an advisory. (refinery29)

Michael Kors wants his new scent to be your signature smell, check out the behind-the-scenes video below. (Fashionista)